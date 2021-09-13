Watch Video: Emma Raducanu wins US Open, 1st British woman to win the title in 53 years

Great Britain's Emma Raducanu, who had made her debut in Nottingham just three months ago, emerged the new US Open women's champion, defeating 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez of Canada 6-4, 6-3 in an all-teenage final to win her first Grand Slam title and her first tour-level title overall on Sunday (IST).

She became the first British woman to win the US Open title in 53 years. She is also the first British woman in 44 years to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Watch Video

She is the first woman to win the US Open without dropping a set since Serena Williams in 2014. Raducanu is also the youngest Grand Slam champion since Maria Sharapova of Russia won the 2004 Wimbledon aged 17.

Thee sports fraternity congratulated the 18-year-old tennis player for an "incredible and amazing" achievement on Sunday.

England star footballer Harry Kane lauded Raducanu for making the whole country proud.

"Amazing achievement @EmmaRaducanu.Done yourself and the whole country proud. Congratulations!" Kane tweeted.

Former skipper of England cricket team Michael Vaughan was left impressed with Raducanu's dominance in the US Open.

"This is incredible !! @EmmaRaducanu at 18 is bossing a US Open final ... Ridiculous," Vaughan tweeted.

Romania tennis player Simona Halep termed Raducanu's achievement in the US Open as "extraordinary".

Ranked world No.150, Raducanu is the lowest-ranked player to win the US Open title since an unranked Kim Clijsters of Belgium earned the first major of her comeback in Flushing Meadows in 2009. Raducanu is projected to reach a world ranking of 23 on Monday.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 03:22 PM IST