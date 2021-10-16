Watch Video: CSK celebrates 'Lord' Shardul Thakur's birthday after winning IPL final against KKR

Chennai Super Kings bowlers Shardul Thakur said winning the IPL 2021 trophy was the 'Best birthday gift ever,' after his side outclassed the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dubai on Friday.

'Lord' Thakur was instrumental in Chennai's victory in the final as he claimed 3 crucial wickets to propel his side to get better of KKR by 27 runs to bag their fourth title.

The men in purple and gold were off to a swashbuckling start as their openers Venkatesh Iyer (50) and Shubman Gill (51) plundered 91 runs for the first wicket.

However, the man with the golden arm, Thakur stepped up and scalped two wickets in an over to help CSK bounce back in the game. As soon as the two wickets fell, KKR batting line up perished one after another.

Soon after the victory celebration, it was time to 'treat' birthday boy Thakur who turned 30 years old on October 16.

Watch Video Here:

From captain MS Dhoni to senior teammates Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad all joined in for a mischievous birthday celebration and were seen with cold drinks in their hands, bathing the birthday boy in it.

The CSK official Twitter handle shared the video of the same and captioned it, "Go Shardhool... It's your B'day!"

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 02:47 PM IST