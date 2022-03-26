e-Paper Get App
Watch video: Chennai Super Kings’ new Whistle Podu anthem ahead of their IPL 2022 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 05:38 PM IST

With hours to go for the IPL 2022 to kick off with the game between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) v Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), check out the 2022 version of the Whistle Podu anthem of the yellow brigade.

The team's theme song Whistle Podu was composed by the Aravind Murali and Jaishankar Iyer duo in 2008.

Here is the 2022 version

