Watch Video | Birdie shows us how India's World No. 200 Aditi Ashok went toe-to-toe with the champions to finish 4th at Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo, August 7: Golfer Aditi Ashok narrowly missed out on an Olympic medal after finishing a brilliant 4th in the women's individual stroke play at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

The 23-year-old rolled in five birdies to be placed a famous fourth on fifteen-under 201 ahead of Australia's Hannah Green and Denmark's Pedersen who tied for fifth. The Indian finished the final day with 68 (-3) at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.

World Number one, the United States of America's Nelly Korda clinched gold with 17 under par. Meanwhile, Japan's Mone Inami and New Zealand's Lydia Ko were playing for bronze and silver.

In the first 8 holes of the course, Aditi had a flawless start with 3 birdies which included back-to-back ones on holes 5 and 6. Nelly Korda who was sailing very comfortably in the final round, had a horror show when she put a double bogey on 7th which gave Ashok and Lydia Ko of New Zealand a chance to be tied up at the top of the leaderboard. At that moment in the match, all three players were tied up on the top for the first position with a -14.

The Indian had a rough end to outward holes as she sank her first bogey of the day and soon on second inward she put another bogey after getting par on 10th. Meanwhile, Nelly Korda then stunningly recovered from that double bogey for three straight birdies and moved back to the top.