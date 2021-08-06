Golf, Olympics | Aditi Ashok profile - India's surprise package in Tokyo

Aditi Ashok's stellar showing at Tokyo Olympics has put her in a realistic position to clinch a medal. If she does win a medal, she will become the first Indian golfer to win a medal at the Olympics.

Born in Bengaluru, Aditi Ashok fell in love with golf since she was just five years old and dragged her parents to practice on the few courses that were available then in the city.

Aditi's father worked in real estate and her mother in human resources and radio.

Seeing her daughter succeed and gain fame, Aditi’s parents now work as her caddie (One who carries a golfer's clubs and provides other assistance during a match).

Despite being just 23-year-old, this is Aditi Ashok's 2nd Olympics.

She was the youngest on the golf courses at the Rio Olympics back in 2016. Aditi has since carried India’s flag from amateur to professional golf tournaments, Youth Asian Games to Olympics.

Aditi also has the honour of being only Indian to score Ladies PGA Tour. Her trainers know her to be mentally tough with a knack to perform better when under pressure.

Currently, the Indian golfer Aditi Ashok is tied at the third position after round 3 in the women's individual stroke play at Olympics 2021. Aditi Ashok is tied with Denmark's Emily Kristen. Aditi Ashok and Emily Kristen are behind USA's Nelly Korda and Japan's Mone Inami.

Age – 23

Sports – Golf

Working Ranking - 179

First Olympic Games - Rio 2016

Major Achievements

World Championships

41st - Women’s Golf, 2016 Olympics, Rio

11th - 2014 Youth Olympics, China

21st - Mixed Golf Team — 2014 Youth Olympics, China

Asian Games

8th - Women’s team, 2014 Asian Games, China

10th - Women’s Golf, 2013 Youth Asian Games, China

Golf Tours

Winner - Women’s Golf, 2017 Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open, Ladies European Tour

Winner - Women’s Golf, 2017 Hero Women’s Indian Open, Ladies European Tour

7th - Women’s Golf, 2018 LPGA Mediheal Championship, Ladies PGA Tour

Winner - Women’s Golf, 2016 Qatar Ladies Open, Ladies European Tour

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Being the lone Indian golfer on the European Tour and India’s best woman golfer, Aditi Ashok made the cut for Tokyo Olympics at the 45th spot in the ranking list.

She is the only female golfer to represent India in Tokyo.

Recent Performances

Despite a distant world ranking of 179, Aditi’s career has seen quite the surge. In 2019, she made the cut to the final round of 13 LPGA tour events out of 22, finishing sixth a couple of times.

In 2018, she briefly achieved a 66th world ranking after finishing 6th in the Volunteers of America LPGA Texas Classic in 2018.

Winning the 2017 Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open, she added 14 points to her ratings.

Having won the qualifying round, Ashok entered Ladies European Tour in 2017 as LET Rookie of the Year.