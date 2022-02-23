e-Paper Get App
Sports

Updated on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 02:24 PM IST

Watch Video: Alexander Zverev repeatedly hits umpire's chair after losing at Mexican Open

Zverev had got into an argument with the umpire, during the match, over a line call that went against him and his partner Melo.
Karina Michwal
German tennis star Alexander Zverev lost her temper on Wednesday after suffering defeat in the round of 16 men's doubles fixture at the Mexican Open.

Zverev, paired with Brazil's Marcelo Melo, lost 2-6, 6-4, 6-10 to the British-Finnish opponents, Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliövaara. Zverev lost his cool at the end of the contest and repeatedly hit the umpire's chair and also conveyed his angst to the umpire by yelling at him.

Watch video here:

Sportspersons smashing their equipment on the field in frustration or getting involved in heated exchange with umpires or referees is quite common, however this incident wherein Zverev came dangerously close to hitting the umpire on his foot, as can be seen in the video has left the fans extremely disappointed.

The clip of the incident went viral on Twitter immediately with several users unhappy with the Tennis star's reaction.

Here are some reactions on Twitter:

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 02:24 PM IST
