Watch Video: Alexander Zverev repeatedly hits umpire's chair after losing at Mexican Open

German tennis star Alexander Zverev lost her temper on Wednesday after suffering defeat in the round of 16 men's doubles fixture at the Mexican Open.

Zverev, paired with Brazil's Marcelo Melo, lost 2-6, 6-4, 6-10 to the British-Finnish opponents, Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliövaara. Zverev lost his cool at the end of the contest and repeatedly hit the umpire's chair and also conveyed his angst to the umpire by yelling at him.

Zverev had got into an argument with the umpire, during the match, over a line call that went against him and his partner Melo.

Look at the umpire's leg reflexively flinching in fear. This as bad as I've ever seen a player threaten an umpire physically.pic.twitter.com/otrGWJsSxv — Gill Gross 👨‍🍳 (@Gill_Gross) February 23, 2022

Sportspersons smashing their equipment on the field in frustration or getting involved in heated exchange with umpires or referees is quite common, however this incident wherein Zverev came dangerously close to hitting the umpire on his foot, as can be seen in the video has left the fans extremely disappointed.

The clip of the incident went viral on Twitter immediately with several users unhappy with the Tennis star's reaction.

Here are some reactions on Twitter:

Totally unacceptable to physically threaten and intimidate a chair umpire. @atptour has to eject Zverev from the Acapulco tournament now, at a minimum, and consider a suspension. No player should be left in doubt that this behavior won’t be tolerated. https://t.co/zFyWwG2qzZ — William Gill (@WilliamRGill) February 23, 2022

Zverev what a bad bad example you are for a beautiful sport. Still can’t get over this. Smashing racquet on Umpire’s chair, look at the umpire avoiding impact. Ffs. https://t.co/0HfzY5xGQG — Lokesh Raghupathy (@reddevil2607) February 23, 2022

wow! A.Zverev was more aggressive towards the umpire today than J.McEnroe in his best (worst?) days... in my opinion for today's behavior the Russian-German should be defaulted from the singles event — Voo de Mar (@VoodeMar) February 23, 2022

Hitting the umpire chair is already is unacceptable. That’s what Med and Pliskova done before, but way below him. Zverev takes it to another level but nearly hitting him on his feet. Borderline assault and it was intentional. — Savin (@Savin_RF_Aswani) February 23, 2022

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 02:24 PM IST