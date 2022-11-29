WATCH: USA vs Iran pre-match conference discusses more than just 'football', USMNT coach and players face tense questions

USA vs Iran | Twitter

During a press conference ahead of Iran's World Cup match against the United States on Tuesday, Iranian reporters grilled the opponent team with political and not-so-football questions. The discussion addressed many points apart from just the game as it threw light on geopolitics. human rights, racism, and more.

Watch video

Iranian journalists tried hijacking a #USMNT press conference and Tyler Adams handled it with outstanding class that only America’s captain could. 🫡



|#USA #IRN #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/7eee6jCjTc — Swift Kicks ⚽️ (@realSwiftKicks) November 28, 2022

U.S. head coach Gregg Berhalter and captain Tyler Adams faced tense questions fired by the Iranian press. In their thoughtful response, Berhalter and Adams emphasised that they were focused on the upcoming game and did not have a hand in decisions made by U.S. soccer officials or the U.S. government.

Adams was also slammed for mispronouncing "Iran," for which he later apologised. Later, the journalists asked, "Are you OK to be representing a country that has so much discrimination against Black people in its own borders?" Tyler took a second to reply, and said, "There's discrimination everywhere you go...in the U.S. we're continuing to make progress every single day," while pointing out that how was raised in African-American heritage.

The FIFA match between US and Iran is scheduled on Wednesday at 12.30 am (Indian Time).