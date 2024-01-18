Watch: Tense Moments In India’s Dugout During Double Super Over Thriller vs Afghanistan In 3rd T20I

Team India dugout during the double Super Over thriller | Credits: Twitter/BCCI

A nail-biting and tense moments reached peak in Team India dugout during the double Super Over thriller in the 3rd T20I against Afghanistan at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 18.

The third and final T20I of the series went down the wire, with the Men in Blue emerging as the winners after two Super Overs. In a video released by BCCI on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid and coaching staff can be seen more tensed. Skipper Rohit Sharma, Dravid, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi and other players shared their thoughts on exhilarating moments.

Double the drama 🫣

Double the nerves 🥶

All thanks to a Double Super-Over 💥



A BTS view of the thriller from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium with #TeamIndia 👌👌



WATCH 🎥🔽 #INDvAFG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/Uy4OAXVTJz — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2024

Team India and Afghanistan played out a tie after the visitors levelled the Men in Blue's score of 212 in 20 overs, leading to first Super Over. With only one over to play, Afghanistan posted 16/1 on the board and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma hit a couple of sixes to level the scores again.

In the second Super Over, India batted first and posted 11/0. Rohit Sharma decided to bring Ravi Bishnoi into attack to defend the total. However, Bishnoi held his nerves in crucial situation and picked two wickets to hand over the win to Men in Blue.

Rahul Dravid lauds Rohit Sharma's decision to bowl Ravi Bishnoi in Super Over 2

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid applauded captain Rohit Sharma's decision to bring Ravi Bishnoi into attack to defend 11 runs in just 6 balls. Giving the ball to Bishnoi came as a surprise as many were expecting Avesh Khan or Mukesh Kumar to bowl the over.

However, Rohit's call to bowl Bishnoi didn't backfire as he managed to pull of thrilling in the second Super Over.

Speaking at the press conference, Rahul Dravid said that Indian captain went with his guts as he believed that spinners might take two wickets.

"I think Rohit went with his gut, he went with a call... I think he felt that the spinner had a better chance to take those two wickets. It was one of games when 11 wasn't probably a huge score and where you know that if they batted those six balls, with the power they had, they probably would've got the 12 runs." Dravid said.

"You needed to take two wickets. I think it was a great call from the skipper to go with the spinner," he added.