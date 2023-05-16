WATCH: Sunil Gavaskar reveals two things he wants to see before he dies, one of them is MS Dhoni's World Cup winning six

The potential retirement of MS Dhoni from the Indian Premier League (IPL) has stirred up emotions in the Indian cricketing community, who may not get to see the Chennai Super Kings skipper play in the T20 league again. After Dhoni gave a lap of honour to the Chepauk crowd following a game against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunil Gavaskar approached him and asked for an autograph on his shirt. A video shared by Star Sports shows Gavaskar explaining his reasoning for getting Dhoni's autograph and revealing an emotional wish for his final moments that involves Dhoni.

Gavaskar, who was part of India's 1983 World Cup-winning team, spoke about the mutual respect he and Dhoni have for each other. He went on to say that he wants Dhoni's autograph for his final moments and asked if Dhoni could oblige. He also wished for Dhoni to be present when he takes his last breath.

Wanted to create a special memory

"I decided to create a special memory When I got to know about MS Dhoni's lap of honour. That's why I ran towards MSD to take his autograph. It was his last home game at Chepauk. Of course, he will get a chance to play here if CSK qualifies for the playoffs. But I decided to make that moment special. I was fortunate enough that someone in the camera unit had a marker pen. So, I am thankful to that person as well," Gavaskar said in the video.

"So, I went to Mahi and requested him to sign an autograph on the shirt that I was wearing. It was so nice of him to acknowledge it. It was a very emotional moment for me because this fellow has made immense contributions to Indian Cricket," an emotional Gavaskar explained.

Two things before I die

The former Indian cricketer revealed that he wants to witness Kapil Dev lifting the 1983 World Cup and MS Dhoni swinging his bat after hitting the trophy-winning six against Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup.

"Kapil Dev lifting the 1983 WC Trophy and MS Dhoni hitting that winning six in the 2011 WC final are the two cricketing moments I would love to see before I die," he said.