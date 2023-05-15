A look at the top records of MS Dhoni at Chepauk

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 15, 2023
MS Dhoni has played the most number of T20 matches at the Chepauk with 66.
MS Dhoni has also captained in most number of T20 matches at the Chepauk with 66.
MS Dhoni's 55 dismissals in 66 T20 matches are the most by any keeper at Chepauk.
MS Dhoni has affected the most number of dismissals in a single T20 innings at the venue with 4.
MS Dhoni has hit the most sixes (73) in T20 cricket at the venue and the joint-most (12) in ODIs at Chepauk.
MS Dhoni's couple of ODI centuries are the most at the venue.
MS Dhoni's strike rate of 101.77 in six ODIs at Chepauk is the highest by any batter.
MS Dhoni's highest Test score of 224 at the venue created multiple records, including the highest score by an Indian keeper in the format and the first Indian gloveman to register a double-hundred
