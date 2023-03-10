Watch: Simon Doull trends on social media yet again with ravishing comments on Hasan Ali's wife

New Zealand cricket commentator Simon Doull sparked outrage among Pakistani cricket fans after criticising Babar Azam on-air during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match. Doull accused Babar of prioritising his personal goals over the team's, prompting a flurry of reactions from fans on Twitter. He has now become a talking point once more after making comments about the wife of another Pakistani cricketer, Hassan Ali, during a PSL match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans.

During Islamabad's victory over Multan in a thrilling match, Doull was providing commentary as the winning team's dugout celebrated their decisive victory. Doull was heard saying, "She has won it," as the camera focused on Hassan Ali's wife Samiyaa Arzoo. I believe she has also won a few hearts. That is fantastic, absolutely stunning. And the triumph."

The video of the commentary is quickly going viral on social media.

Doull had previously questioned Babar's decision to slow down his scoring pace just as he was about to reach 100 runs.

"Rather than putting the team first... the last little while, that's all that been happening. Rather than looking for boundaries, still so much firepower to come. Hundreds are brilliant, stats are great, but it has to be team first," Doull said during the match.

In the match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans, the Shadab Khan-led team won by 2 runs, chasing down the 206-run target on the penultimate ball of the match.