Watch: Shreyas Iyer shows off his 'footwork' with Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma

Chahal's wife, Verma is has a YouTube channel with more than 2.27 million subscribers and is the founder of dance organisation called 'Dhanashree Verma Company'. Her Instagram profile describes her as a 'doctor, choreographer and YouTuber'.

She tied the knot with Yuzvendra Chahal in December last year.

The couple, who got engaged in August, got married in a Hindu ceremony at the Karma Lake resort.

Sharing the news with their fans, the newlywed couple had taken to Instagram to share pictures from the intimate ceremony.

"22.12.20 💍 We started at “Once upon a time” and found “Our happily ever after,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!" they shared.