Watch: Shreyas Iyer shows off his 'footwork' with Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has shared a dance video featuring spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, choreographer- YouTuber Dhanashree Verma.
In the video, which was shared by the Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper on Instagram, they are seen preforming the viral shuffle dance.
Sharing it on the photo-sharing app, Shreyas wrote in the caption: "Thinking on our feet."
Hardik Pandya, R.Sridhar and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja were among the others who heaped praises on Shreyas and Dhanushree's performance.
Meanwhile, a user commented, "Bhabhi k aane se puri cricket team dance seekh jaegi."
Another tagged Yuzi and wrote, "Common @yuzi_chahal23 you should do the same moves. We are waiting."
"She will teach dance to everyone in team India," read a comment.
Chahal's wife, Verma is has a YouTube channel with more than 2.27 million subscribers and is the founder of dance organisation called 'Dhanashree Verma Company'. Her Instagram profile describes her as a 'doctor, choreographer and YouTuber'.
She tied the knot with Yuzvendra Chahal in December last year.
The couple, who got engaged in August, got married in a Hindu ceremony at the Karma Lake resort.
Sharing the news with their fans, the newlywed couple had taken to Instagram to share pictures from the intimate ceremony.
"22.12.20 💍 We started at “Once upon a time” and found “Our happily ever after,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!" they shared.