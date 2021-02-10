Sports

Watch: Shreyas Iyer shows off his 'footwork' with Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma

By FPJ Web Desk

In the video, which was shared by the Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper on Instagram, they are seen preforming the viral shuffle dance.

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has shared a dance video featuring spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, choreographer- YouTuber Dhanashree Verma.

Sharing it on the photo-sharing app, Shreyas wrote in the caption: "Thinking on our feet."

Hardik Pandya, R.Sridhar and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja were among the others who heaped praises on Shreyas and Dhanushree's performance.

Meanwhile, a user commented, "Bhabhi k aane se puri cricket team dance seekh jaegi."

Another tagged Yuzi and wrote, "Common @yuzi_chahal23 you should do the same moves. We are waiting."

"She will teach dance to everyone in team India," read a comment.

Chahal's wife, Verma is has a YouTube channel with more than 2.27 million subscribers and is the founder of dance organisation called 'Dhanashree Verma Company'. Her Instagram profile describes her as a 'doctor, choreographer and YouTuber'.

She tied the knot with Yuzvendra Chahal in December last year.

The couple, who got engaged in August, got married in a Hindu ceremony at the Karma Lake resort.

Sharing the news with their fans, the newlywed couple had taken to Instagram to share pictures from the intimate ceremony.

"22.12.20 💍 We started at “Once upon a time” and found “Our happily ever after,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!" they shared.

