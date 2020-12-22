DhanaSaidYuz: Yuzvendra Chahal ties the knot with choreographer Dhanashree Verma; see pics

Ace spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer- YouTuber Dhanashree Verma tied the knot on Tuesday in Gurugram. The couple, who got engaged in August, married in a Hindu ceremony at the Karma Lake resort.

The newlywed couple took to Instagram to share the news with their fans and posted pictures from the wedding.

"22.12.20 💍 We started at “Once upon a time” and found “Our happily ever after,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!" wrote Yuzvendra.