DhanaSaidYuz: Yuzvendra Chahal ties the knot with choreographer Dhanashree Verma; see pics

Ace spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer- YouTuber Dhanashree Verma tied the knot on Tuesday in Gurugram. The couple, who got engaged in August, married in a Hindu ceremony at the Karma Lake resort.
The newlywed couple took to Instagram to share the news with their fans and posted pictures from the wedding.
"22.12.20 💍 We started at “Once upon a time” and found “Our happily ever after,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!" wrote Yuzvendra.
Dhanashree also shared a few pictures with the same caption.
Chahal's lady love, Verma is has a YouTube channel with more than 1.5 million subscribers and is the founder of dance organisation called 'Dhanashree Verma Company'. Her Instagram profile describes her as a 'doctor, choreographer and YouTuber'.
Talking about how they met during the lockdown, Dhanashree in an interview with Hindustan Times said, “It started off as a student-teacher relationship in April. He had seen my dance videos on YouTube and knew about my work. During the lockdown, Yuzi decided to learn a few new things, including dance. So, he got in touch with me and we started our classes. Slowly we became friends and sort of felt a connect.”
