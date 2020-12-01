'Selfie pro' Yuzvendra Chahal shares adorable picture with fiance Dhanashree Verma ahead of 3rd ODI against Australia

Ace spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is enjoying his time with fiance Dhanashree Verma ahead of India's third and final ODI against Australia in Canberra.
Taking to Instagram, Chahal shared an adorable picture with his fiance, putting two red hearts in the caption.
See the picture below:
Verma, who made headlines after saying 'yes' to Chahal and sharing pictures from their roka ceremony in August, has called the spinner a 'pro' in taking selfies.
Chahal's lady love, Verma is an YouTuber and choreographer. She has her own channel with more than 1.5 million subscribers and is the founder of dance organisation called 'Dhanashree Verma Company'. Her Instagram profile describes her as a 'doctor, choreographer and YouTuber'.
Chahal, meanwhile, will look to put up a performance in the third and final ODI which is slated to be held on Wednesday, December 2. Having lost the first two ODIs, Kohli and Co will give in everything to avoid suffering whitewash against Aussies for the first time in 20 years.
