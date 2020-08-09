Who is Dhanashree Verma? The girl who said 'yes' with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal

Indian cricket player Yuzvendra Chahal on Saturday took to social media platforms sharing photos from his roka ceremony with Dhanashree Verma.
"We said “Yes” along with our families," read the adorable caption that accompanied photos posted by Chahal to Twitter and Instagram. Garbed in traditional attire, the newly afficanced couple can be seen cheerfully posing with each other and their families.
As much as the couple compliment each other, the audience would love to know who Dhanashree Verma is.
So, who is Dhanashree Verma?
Chahal's lady love, Dhanashree Verma is an YouTuber and choreographer. She has her own channel with more than 1.5 million subscribers and is the founder of dance organisation called 'Dhanashree Verma Company'. Her Instagram profile describes her as a 'doctor, choreographer and YouTuber'.
Two weeks ago on Chahal's birthday, Verma shared a video of the spinner on her Instagram. In the video, Chahal can be seen dancing to the song 'Slow motion' from the movie 'Bharat'.
“I have to say that this dance teacher of yours did take your wicket @yuzi_chahal23 You’re someone who is by far the most entertaining student & also an amazing person. Slow motion feels with our right arm leg spinner,” she wrote as the caption.
Chahal replied saying, "Thank you for everything," adding a heart emoticon.
Chahal, meanwhile, will soon be travelling to the UAE to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The former chess player had earlier been with the Mumbai Indians team.
The tournament will be played from September 19-November 10 and it will run for a total of 53 days. Chahal was last seen in action in the ODI series against New Zealand in February this year. The 30-year-old has so far played 52 ODIs and 42 T20Is for India, managing to take 146 wickets across both formats.
