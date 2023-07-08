WATCH: Shahid Afridi's Daughter Aqsa Gets Married, Babar Azam & Mohd Rizwan Among Pak Cricket Stars Attend Wedding

Babar Azam attended Shahid Afridi's daughter's wedding. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan cricketers, including captain Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Imam-ul-Haq attended Shahid Afridi's daughter wedding on Saturday in Karachi. Afridi took to his official Twitter handle and posted a heartwarming caption for his daughter on account of her marriage. The former Pakistan captain's first daughter got married to Shaheen Shah Afridi in February earlier this year.

Shahid Afridi was visibly emotional during his daughter's wedding and sought the almighty's blessings for his daughter and her husband. He wrote by sharing some stunning pictures from the ceremony:

"Meri pyari beti- it seems like yesterday when I cradled you in my arms - and on that day, I promised myself I would never leave your side. Although you’re about to begin a new chapter in your life, you’ll always have my heart because I’m the man who loved you first. May Allah keep you both under His Divine protection and give you the chance to create a beautiful life together. Ameen."

Pakistan's Test squad unable to fly back to Islamabad due to bad weather conditions:

With Pakistan experiencing some weather fluctuations, the Test squad could not fly back to Islamabad. It's worth noting that Afridi's daughter's wedding ceremony was on the same day as fast bowler Haris Rauf's Walima or the reception ceremony.

Pakistan have to fly out to Sri Lanka for the two-Test series, beginning at Galle on July 16th. The second Test starts on July 24th at SSC in Colombo.

Pakistan squad for two-Test series against Sri Lanka:

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood.