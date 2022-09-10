e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWatch: Sachin Tendulkar's unique preparartion for Road Safety Series

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar's unique preparartion for Road Safety Series

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 07:30 PM IST
article-image
Sachin Tendulkar | File Image

Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar will lead defending champions India Legends in the second edition of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS).

The 22-day tournament starting on September 10 will be played across various venues.

The India Legend team includes the stylish and dynamic let hander Yuvraj Singh who has played critical knocks to take India to victory. The team will also include legends like Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Stuart Binny, S Badrinath, Naman Ojha as wicket keeper, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar and Rahul Sharma.

The tournament opener will be held in Kanpur while Raipur will host the two semifinals and the final, which will be held on October 1. Other venues include Indore and Dehradun, according to a media release. New Zealand Legends are the new entrants this edition and they will join the legends of India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh and England during the event played primarily to create awareness towards road safety in the country and around the globe.

The RSWS is supported by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Ministry of Information and Technology and Youth Affairs and Sports of the Government of India. Tendulkar retired from the game over 8 years back on November 16, 2013.

Read Also
Road Safety World Series schedule: India Legends face South Africa Legends in opener
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch: God Save the King sung for first time during England-SA Test match

Watch: God Save the King sung for first time during England-SA Test match

Queen Elizabeth II passes away: No music in dressing room for India’s T20 game at Hove as England...

Queen Elizabeth II passes away: No music in dressing room for India’s T20 game at Hove as England...

'It is just his luck...': Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq on captain Babar Azam not scoring runs...

'It is just his luck...': Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq on captain Babar Azam not scoring runs...

'Main kaptaan hu': Pakistan skipper Babar Azam loses his cool at umpire

'Main kaptaan hu': Pakistan skipper Babar Azam loses his cool at umpire

'Well done Finchy': Virat Kohli hails Aaron Finch after Australia's white-ball captain announces...

'Well done Finchy': Virat Kohli hails Aaron Finch after Australia's white-ball captain announces...