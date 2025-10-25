Watch: Rohit Sharma Scores 33rd ODI Century In Sydney, Becomes 10th Player In History To Smash 50 Int'l Hundreds

Image: X

Rohit Sharma scored a century in the final match of the ODI series as India are slowly cruising towards victory. Rohit now has 33 centuries in ODI cricket, the third-most in ODIs after Tendulkar (49) and Kohli (51). The former Indian skipper overall smacked his 50th international ton. Only two other Indians have more than 50 centuries across formats Tendulkar (100) and Kohli (82).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Besides his 12 tons in Test cricket, Rohit is still the joint-highest century-maker in the T20I format. Rohit also surpassed Virender Sehwag’s run tally (15,758) to become the highest run-scorer among all Indian openers across formats. The Mumbai cricketer also equalled his hero Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 45 international centuries as an opener, the most for India.

Rohit Sharma smashes most sixes in SENA Countries

Earlier in the innings Rohit Sharma brought up his 60th half-century, by hitting Adam Zampa for a six with an inside-out shot over extra cover. With this six, Rohit completed 93 sixes in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) in ODIs. He now has the most number of sixes scored by a visiting batter in SENA countries in the 50-over format. The record for most sixes was previously held by West Indies legend Chris Gayle.

Rohit Sharma completes his 100th catch in ODIs

Besides the runs record, Rohit Sharma also achieved another milestone during the Sydney ODI. The former Team India skipper completed his 100th catch in the format. He now joins an elite group of Indian fielders such as Virat Kohli (164), Mohammad Azharuddin (156), Sachin Tendulkar (140), Rahul Dravid (124), and Suresh Raina (102).