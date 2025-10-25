 ‘Don’t Know If We’ll Return’: Rohit Sharma Makes Big Statement About Future Tours To Australia
Rohit Sharma finished the three-match ODI series in Australia with an unbeaten knock of 121 runs and also helped India win the match by 9 wickets and avoid a whitewash.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 04:17 PM IST
article-image

After scoring his 33rd ODI century (*121 runs) in the final match of the ODI series in Sydney, Rohit Sharma spoke about his deep connection with Australia. Speaking to Ravi Shastri and Adam Gilchrist in post post-match show, he said. “Always love coming here and playing here. Fond memories of 2008. Don’t know if we’ll be coming back to Australia. We enjoy our cricket no matter what accolades we achieve. We started afresh in Perth. That's how I look at things"

article-image

Rohit Sharma finishes the Australian series on high note

Ahead of the three-match ODI series, there were talks about the tour being the last of his career, considering his age. The former Team India skipper did not make a great start to the series, falling for a single-digit score in Perth. However, he bounced back with a half-century in the Adelaide ODI before scoring a memorable ton in his favourite Sydney cricket ground.

article-image

Rohit Sharma breaks record in Sydney ODI

Rohit now has 33 centuries in ODI cricket, the third-most in ODIs after Tendulkar (49) and Kohli (51). The former Indian skipper overall smacked his 50th international ton. Only two other Indians have more than 50 centuries across formats Tendulkar (100) and Kohli (82).

Earlier in the innings Rohit Sharma brought up his 60th half-century, by hitting Adam Zampa for a six with an inside-out shot over extra cover. With this six, Rohit completed 93 sixes in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) in ODIs. He now has the most number of sixes scored by a visiting batter in SENA countries in the 50-over format. The record for most sixes was previously held by West Indies legend Chris Gayle.

Besides the runs record, Rohit Sharma also achieved another milestone during the Sydney ODI. The former Team India skipper completed his 100th catch in the format. He now joins an elite group of Indian fielders such as Virat Kohli (164), Mohammad Azharuddin (156), Sachin Tendulkar (140), Rahul Dravid (124), and Suresh Raina (102).

