Watch: Rashford reminds Man Utd fans of Ronaldo with stunning free-kick to beat Chelsea 2-1in Carabao Cup

A day before his 22nd birthday, Marcus Rashford reminded Manchester United fans of a certain Portuguese who used to play for them with a stunning free-kick from well outside 30 yards.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, who knows a thing or two about scoring great goals said: “A bolt out of the blue.”

For most part of the new season Man Utd have looked sluggish and out of ideas, but suddenly a resurgent Red Devils showed that they can play when goaded into action.

In the process, the Red Devils also managed to rack up three consecutive wins –in Europa League, the Premier League and now the Carabao Cup.