Watch: Paul Scholes goes nuts after United beat City

Manchester United pulled off a massive win against fierce rivals Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday night. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford scored in the first half to give Utd a cushion that would hold against sustained City pressure in the second half. This made two out of two wins for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose position as Man Utd manager had been under serious threat earlier this season. But statement wins against Jose Mourinho's Spurs and Pep Guardiola's Man City mean that the pressure has eased on the Norwegian.

And few people were happier about United's win over their city rivals than Manchester United legend Paul Scholes. In a video posted on Twitter, Scholes can be seen watching the game at a bar. He's red in the face, having clearly had more than a few beers, and he's singing passionately. The derby was one-sided for most of Scholes's playing career, with that being Sir Alex Ferguson's all-conquering United, and a pre-Sheikh Mansour City that floundered between the EPL and the Championship.

Only in Scholes's final seasons did City become a force, but clearly, the rivalry is not lost on the Class of '92 star.