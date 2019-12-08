'Manchester is Red': Twitter goes crazy after Red Devils Derby triumph

Manchester United thumped old rivals Manchester City 2-1 in this decade's dinal Manchester Derby match at Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Spot-kick from Marcus Rashford in the 23rd minute followed by Anthony Martial's cross goal gave the visitors a 2-0 lead in the first-half. However, Nicolas Otamendi's header in the 85th minute reduced the deficit for City, but it wasn't enough for the Citizens to stop United finish the games as victors.

United move above the table on fifth place with one point ahead of Tottenham Hotspurs who have achieved 23 points from 16 games. Guardiola's men are 14 points behind table leaders Liverpool who continued their unbeaten run in this season with a 3-0 win againgt Bournemouth FC.

It is a resumption for Ole Gunar Solskjaer who had questions of being sacked before the Tottenham game.

I've seen the improvement since I came, the boys have had to reshape the squad, change culture of the squad, the way we want to play," said Solskjaer after his side's victory.

Manchester is Red were the chants going through social media. Fans showered praise for United's defence and the way they approached their game despite keeping aside their other games.