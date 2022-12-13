WATCH: Oval cricket stadium covered by snow, netizens react in awe as video goes viral

The United Kingdom is experiencing cold weather as well as the first snowfall of the season.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, shows one of the iconic cricket stadiums covered in a thick layer of snow.
In the short clip, the entire cricket facility including the pitch and the stands can be seen covered with snow.
While an image of The Oval after the snowfall was shared by the official handle of Surrey Cricket, several videos have also made their way online.
Netizens reacted in awe over the viral images.
Here are a few reactions
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)