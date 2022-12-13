e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWATCH: Oval cricket stadium covered by snow, netizens react in awe as video goes viral

WATCH: Oval cricket stadium covered by snow, netizens react in awe as video goes viral

In the short clip, the entire cricket facility including the pitch and the stands can be seen covered with snow

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 07:57 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The United Kingdom is experiencing cold weather as well as the first snowfall of the season.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, shows one of the iconic cricket stadiums covered in a thick layer of snow. 

In the short clip, the entire cricket facility including the pitch and the stands can be seen covered with snow.

While an image of The Oval after the snowfall was shared by the official handle of Surrey Cricket, several videos have also made their way online. 

Netizens reacted in awe over the viral images.

Here are a few reactions

Read Also
PAK vs ENG: England win historic Test series in Pakistan after 20 years
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2023 auction: 273 Indian, 132 overseas players to go under the hammer on December 23

IPL 2023 auction: 273 Indian, 132 overseas players to go under the hammer on December 23

REVEALED! Possible reason for Harry Kane's penalty miss in England's exit from FIFA World Cup 2022

REVEALED! Possible reason for Harry Kane's penalty miss in England's exit from FIFA World Cup 2022

IND vs BAN 1st Test: India's probable XI against Bangladesh

IND vs BAN 1st Test: India's probable XI against Bangladesh

Mukesh Ambani interested in buying this EPL club and it's not Liverpool or Manchester United: Report

Mukesh Ambani interested in buying this EPL club and it's not Liverpool or Manchester United: Report

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina's probable XI against Croatia, in pics

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina's probable XI against Croatia, in pics