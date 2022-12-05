Watch: Neymar back in training for Brazil, likely to play against South Korea in Last-16 clash

Doha: Neymar seemed healthy in training before Monday's game against South Korea in the round of 16.

The forward missed the final two matches of the group stage after injuring his right ankle in the opening game win over Serbia.

Brazil easily moved into the next round without Neymar. No longer bothered by his ankle, Neymar was expected to start - and not come off the bench as a precautionary measure - if he plays against South Korea.

"I prefer to use my best player from the start," Brazil coach Tite said. "It's the coach who has to make that decision and take on that responsibility."

I feel good, I knew that I would now

✋🏽😜🤚🏽 pic.twitter.com/LpJ3BZJaU9 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) December 3, 2022

In footage released by the Brazilian soccer federation, he appeared to be in good condition, doing drills with the ball and taking shots on goal without signs of his injury.

Foco total nas oitavas de final! Começamos a nossa preparação para o jogo contra a Coreia do Sul



Segunda-feira contamos com a nossa torcida para dar mais um passo pela sexta ⭐️



📸 Leandro Lopes e Lesley Ribeiro/CBF TV pic.twitter.com/cECWecJss6 — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) December 3, 2022

"Obviously we won't say that it's better to face Brazil when Neymar is playing, but I always prefer when the best players are there," South Korea coach Paulo Bento said.

Bento hasn't been pleased with the three-day rest period between games from the group stage to the knockout round.

Brazil advanced with a game to spare and was able to rest the team's stars in its final match, but South Korea had to claw its way into the knockout round with a win over Portugal.