Neymar suffers injury in Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 25, 2022
Neymar was receiving treatment at the team's hotel Friday after getting injured in the 2-0 win against Serbia in Brazil's opener
The PSG striker sprained his ankle in the second half of a bruising match against Serbia on Thursday
He was in tears while sitting on the bench with ice around his ankle and limped off the field on his way to the locker room
In an Instagram story after the match, Neymar posted a text that mentioned the need to "have faith."
Darko Vojinovic
Neymar was substituted in the 79th minute, about 10 minutes after hurting his ankle while being tackled by Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic.
Neymar had already been tackled many times before during the match, and was seen grimacing and limping a few other occasions
He was fouled nine times, the most of all World Cup players after the first round of matches in the group stage.
If Neymar can't play, his replacement would likely be Rodrygo, who came in as a second-half substitute against Serbia on Thursday