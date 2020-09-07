Watch: Mason Greenwood, Phil Foden flout social distancing norms in Iceland, bring back girls to hotel

Foden started in Southgate’s side against Iceland while Greenwood came off the bench.

The girls told a media channel: “We do not want to discuss this, we do not want to get them in trouble.” The video was ostensibly for close family friends and was circulated.

Incidentally, Phil Foden was part of U-17 World Cup winning team with England.

By the end of last season, Foden had gained the trust of City manager Pep Guardiola to such an extent that he was deployed as a false nine in the team's biggest game of the season - against Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League.

In his breakthrough season at City, he also played on the left and right wing, and occasionally dropped into his preferred position of attacking central midfield.

Long-term, Foden has the attributes to be the replacement for departed playmaker David Silva in central midfield at City - he is left-footed, has a low center of gravity, a wonderful first touch and technique, and can wriggle out of enclosed spaces - although Guardiola currently favours playing him in the front three.

Mason Greenwood also had a remarkable season with Manchester United, becoming the first teenager since Wayne Rooney to score 17 goals in a United shirt. He equalled the record of most goals by a teenager in a United shirt, tying with Wayne Rooney, George Best and Brian Kidd.