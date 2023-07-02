WATCH: Lord's Crowd, Members Heckle Australian Players After Jonny Bairstow Stumping

Usman Khawaja speaking to a member at Lord's. | (Credits: Twitter)

Following the controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow on day 5 of the ongoing Ashes Test at Lord's, the Australians copped a fair bit from the crowd as they were booed. However, there were scenes even in the Long Room as the visiting players were pulled out after having a conversation with the members at the venue.

The incident occurred after the players took lunch on day 5 at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. In a video released by Sky Sports cricket, Australian opener Usman Khawaja was seen interacting with one of the members at the Long room and was later separated by a security personnel.

Bairstow's dismissal occurred in the 58th over of the innings when Cameron Green fired a short ball and the keeper-batter ducked it. Unaware that the ball was still in play, Bairstow walked out of the crease and Alex Carey fired an underarm throw from behind the stumps to run him out. The on-field umpires sent it upstairs and third umpire Marais Erasmus ruled it out on the big screen.

Ben Stokes keeps England's hopes alive in big run-chase:

Meanwhile, England captain Ben Stokes has kept England alive in the massive run-chase of 371. The 32-year-old brought up his hundred with three consecutive sixes off Cameron Green's bowling, just minutes before lunch.

Josh Hazlewood got Australia their first breakthrough of day 5 as Ben Duckett gloved one behind the stumps. Should England successfully chase down 371, it will be the highest run-chase at Lord's and it will be England's second-highest in the format.