WATCH: Lionel Messi scores cool penalty to put Argentina 1-0 up against France in FIFA World Cup 2022 Final

Lionel Messi scored the calmest penalty from the spot to put Argentina ahead against France in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final on Sunday

With the goal Messi scored his 12th goal of the World Cup and sixth in Qatar.

Argentina were awarded the penalty after Angel di Maria was brought down by Ousmane Dembele, who had put his arm on his opponent from behind.

Messi slotted the ball into the bottom right as Hugo Lloris dived the wrong way.

Great goal by Argentina! 🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/WIs9ocfPcz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022