US Prez Donald Trump's Son Eric Wrestles Against 'Yokozuna' During Japan Tour: 'Is The WWE Star Still Alive?'

Yokozuna during his WWE tenure. | (Image Credits: X)

United States' President Donald Trump's Eric battled a Sumo wrestler named 'Yokozuna' amid his trip to Japan over the three-day weekend. It's worth noting that Yokozuna, a wrestler, who competed in the WWE between 1992-1998 is no longer alive. But Eric shared a video on X and wrote it was a great honour to be in the ring with him.

The President's son could be seen wearing a blue polo t-shirt and denim shorts as he desperately tried to push the Sumo wrestler off his feet. But the Sumo wrestler proved to be too strong and carried Trump out of the ring. According to a report by AOL, Trump fared a lot better in the second bout but the wrestler belonging to Japan was still strong enough.

Taking to X, he wrote:

"Not every day you get called into the “ring” by the great Yokozuna! These men are incredible. A truly great honor! I’ll be sticking to real estate."

Yokozuna died aged 34 during a tour of England

Yokozuna, a former WWE champion, was found dead on October 23, 2000 during a tour of England. The cause of death was initially believed to be a heart attack but it emerged later that he had died of a condition called pulmonary edema as the fluid around his body became blocked.

More fluid built up in his lungs as his weight contributed it. Although Yokozuna had worked on bringing his weight down, his efforts went in vain. The late wrestler had joined WWE in the early 1990s and impressed fans with his hug build, which was also combined with speed and agility.

Yokozuna won the 1993 Royal Rumble by last eliminating Randy Savage and toppled Bret Hart at Wrestlemania 9 to become the WWE Champion. Due to his weight problems, Yokozuna was released by the organization in 1998.