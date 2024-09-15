 Watch: Lionel Messi Makes Explosive Comeback From Injury During Inter Miami’s 3-1 Win over the Philadelphia Union In Major League Soccer
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWatch: Lionel Messi Makes Explosive Comeback From Injury During Inter Miami’s 3-1 Win over the Philadelphia Union In Major League Soccer

Watch: Lionel Messi Makes Explosive Comeback From Injury During Inter Miami’s 3-1 Win over the Philadelphia Union In Major League Soccer

Having not featured for Inter Miami since June 1 due to an ankle injury sustained during the Copa America final, Messi’s comeback was nothing short of spectacular.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 09:36 AM IST
article-image
Lionel Messi in action for Inter Miami against Philadelphia Union | Image: Inter MIami/X

Lionel Messi made an explosive return to action on Saturday, scoring twice and adding an assist in Inter Miami’s 3-1 triumph over the Philadelphia Union in Major League Soccer (MLS). Having not featured for Inter Miami since June 1 due to an ankle injury sustained during the Copa America final, Messi’s comeback was nothing short of spectacular.

He had previously missed eight MLS matches and this month’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers for Argentina.

Despite his absence, Messi showed no signs of rustiness as he was reintroduced into the starting lineup. Philadelphia initially took the lead just 58 seconds into the match when Mikael Uhre’s powerful shot from outside the area beat goalkeeper Drake Callender.

Messi quickly responded, leveling the score in the 26th minute. He received a pass from Luis Suarez, outmaneuvered defender Kai Wagner, and scored with a right-footed shot from a play started by Jordi Alba. The fans were still celebrating Messi’s equalizer when he put Inter ahead in the 30th minute. Alba again assisted, delivering a ball that Messi converted with a left-footed strike from the center of the box into the bottom right corner.

FPJ Shorts
Cristiano Ronaldo Honored By Al-Nassr With 'GOAT' Jersey, Fans Create Tifo For Reaching 900-Goal Milestone; Video
Cristiano Ronaldo Honored By Al-Nassr With 'GOAT' Jersey, Fans Create Tifo For Reaching 900-Goal Milestone; Video
SD Retail Limited IPO: SME To Open Offer On September 20, Check Here For Details
SD Retail Limited IPO: SME To Open Offer On September 20, Check Here For Details
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: 'Today's Congress Has Become A New Form Of Urban Naxal,' Says PM Modi In Kurukshetra
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: 'Today's Congress Has Become A New Form Of Urban Naxal,' Says PM Modi In Kurukshetra
Ganeshotsav: Meet The Devoted Volunteers Who Bring The Festival To Life
Ganeshotsav: Meet The Devoted Volunteers Who Bring The Festival To Life

Inter Miami thought they had a third goal before halftime, but Suarez’s effort was disallowed after a VAR review. Nevertheless, Suarez eventually found the net in injury time of the second half, with Messi providing the assist. Messi also received his first yellow card in MLS for time-wasting during this period.

The win solidified Inter Miami’s position at the top of the MLS standings with 62 points, a commanding 10-point lead over Eastern Conference rivals FC Cincinnati, with six games left in the regular season. The victory also ensured Inter Miami’s place in the MLS Cup playoffs.

Messi’s two goals on Saturday bring his total to 14 in just 13 games this season, reigniting his chase for the top scorer title. Meanwhile, Suarez has 17 goals, trailing only DC United’s Christian Benteke.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Lionel Messi Makes Explosive Comeback From Injury During Inter Miami’s 3-1 Win over the...

Watch: Lionel Messi Makes Explosive Comeback From Injury During Inter Miami’s 3-1 Win over the...

How Much Prize Money Neeraj Chopra Earned After Winning Silver at Diamond League 2024?

How Much Prize Money Neeraj Chopra Earned After Winning Silver at Diamond League 2024?

Neeraj Chopra Suffers Heartbreak, Misses Diamond League Trophy By 1 Centimeter

Neeraj Chopra Suffers Heartbreak, Misses Diamond League Trophy By 1 Centimeter

'Virat Kohli Played Under My Captaincy': Tejashwi Yadav Makes Bold Claim After Prashant Kishor's...

'Virat Kohli Played Under My Captaincy': Tejashwi Yadav Makes Bold Claim After Prashant Kishor's...

'Felt Very Nice': Olympic Medallist Manu Bhaker Visits Golden Temple; Video

'Felt Very Nice': Olympic Medallist Manu Bhaker Visits Golden Temple; Video