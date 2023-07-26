 WATCH: Lionel Messi Consoles DJ Khaled's Crying Son Before His Maiden Start For Inter Miami
DJ Khaled's son walked out on the field with Messi and stood in front of him during the intros when he suddenly started weeping.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 05:57 PM IST
article-image

Watching Lionel Messi play live is a privilege that not many can enjoy, let alone meeting or shaking hands with the Argentine football icon. Imagine as a young boy if you get to stand with Messi during the team introductions before one of his games, how would you react?

Many would be speechless, overawed and numb, while the rest, like DJ Khaled's son, would simply start crying thanks to overwhelming emotions at the time.

The same was witnessed on Tuesday night when Messi made his first start for Inter Miami in the game against Atlanta United in the League Cup.

article-image

DJ Khaled's son walked out on the field with Messi and stood in front of him during the intros when he suddenly started weeping.

Messi noticed the crying boy and immediately put his hands on his shoulders to comfort and console him, with Khaled filming the moment on his mobile phone from the stand right in front of where the players were standing.

The video of the moment has gone viral on social media with everyone lauding Messi for his caring gesture and humility.

article-image

Messi made a super impact on the game as he led Inter Miami to a thumping 4-0 win over Atlanta to secure their place in the League Cup knockouts.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or showcased his prowess by netting two goals and establishing a remarkable connection with Finnish winger Robert Taylor, who also scored twice to contribute significantly to the team's victory.

Infact, Messi's second goal vs Atlanta became the most watched live event in the History of USA with a viewership of 3.4 billion. It's now safe to say that Messi's arrival in the United States has set the stage for an electrifying chapter in American soccer history.

article-image

