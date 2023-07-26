WATCH: Lionel Messi Scores Brace And Provides Assist In First Start For Inter Miami

Fans in the United States were left in awe of Lionel Messi's extraordinary impact as he led Inter Miami to a commanding 4-0 triumph over Atlanta United in the League Cup, securing their place in the knockout rounds. Making his first start for the new club. The Argentine soccer icon showcased his prowess by netting two goals and establishing a remarkable connection with Finnish winger Robert Taylor, who also scored twice to contribute significantly to the team's victory.

From the very beginning of the match, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner left an indelible mark on the field. In the eighth minute, a perfectly timed pass from his former Barcelona teammate, Sergio Busquets, allowed Messi to break free and slot the ball home after his initial shot hit the post.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Argentine maestro's brilliance continued to shine, as he doubled Inter Miami's lead in the 22nd minute, showcasing an exceptional combination play with Robert Taylor. Outmanoeuvring the Atlanta defenders, Messi masterfully finished the move initiated by himself and Taylor.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

All round performance from the GOAT

Argentine midfielder, Santiago Sosa, tasked with man-marking Messi, struggled to contain the legendary player's influence. Messi orchestrated Miami's attacking plays remarkably efficiently, leaving the opposition's defense in disarray.

Before the halftime whistle, Miami further extended their advantage to 3-0 with Messi providing a delightful assist to Benjamin Cremaschi, who set up Taylor for a powerful goal from a tight angle.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Messi era in MLS

Early in the second half, Atlanta's defense was caught off-guard during a corner clearance. Messi sprinted from deep within his own half and expertly set up Taylor, who calmly slotted home a low shot to secure his brace.

The commanding lead afforded the opportunity for head coach Gerardo Martino to rest both Busquets and Messi, with the latter being substituted in the 78th minute to preserve his energy for future challenges. Lionel Messi's arrival in the United States has undoubtedly set the stage for an electrifying chapter in American soccer history.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)