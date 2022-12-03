Watch: Joe Root uses Jack Leech's head to shine ball during Pakistan vs England Test

Rawalpindi: First brought in as a Covid-related measure the International Cricket Council had banned the use of saliva, to shine the ball. The ban then became permanent forcing bowlers to find other innovative ways to shine the ball.

The ongoing Pakistan vs England Test series showcased a new innovative way to shine ball.

On a dead pitch, England scored 657 runs all out, scoring at more than 6 runs an over. Pakistan were crusing at 245 for the loss of one wicket when Joe Root walked up to Jack Leech in the 67th over and used the sweat from his head to shine the ball.

The rather bizzare moment had fans in hysterics. The video was shared by popular England cricket suppourters group Barmy Army on their Twitter page.

The desperate need to extract reverse swing on a flat track with no life took innovation to another level.

Earlier Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-Ul Haq both brought up their hundreds before Will Jacks finally dismissed Shafique for 114 from 203 balls.

Pakistan went into lunch at 298-3 in 83 overs, still trailling England by 359 runs.