 Watch: JLN Stadium Bouncer Gets Into Ugly Scuffle With Chennaiyin FC Fans For Blocking View Of Kerala Blasters Supporters
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWatch: JLN Stadium Bouncer Gets Into Ugly Scuffle With Chennaiyin FC Fans For Blocking View Of Kerala Blasters Supporters

Watch: JLN Stadium Bouncer Gets Into Ugly Scuffle With Chennaiyin FC Fans For Blocking View Of Kerala Blasters Supporters

A video capturing the intense confrontation between a bouncer at Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Chennaiyin fans has gone viral on social media.

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, November 30, 2023, 10:44 PM IST
article-image

A disturbing incident marred the atmosphere during an Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday when tensions escalated between football fans and a stadium official.

A video capturing the intense confrontation between a bouncer at Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Chennaiyin fans has gone viral on social media, surfacing a day after the match concluded in a 3-3 draw.

Ugly scenes witnessed at JLN stadium

The situation reached a point where police intervention became necessary, resulting in the removal of the bouncer from the scene.

The fans involved were asked to relocate from their assigned area as Kerala Blasters supporters at the back of the stand were unable to enjoy an unobstructed view of the match.

Read Also
Watch: Kerala Blasters stage walkout after Sunil Chhetri's controversial goal, Bengaluru FC captain...
article-image

Fan posts video of incident

One of the fans involved in the incident expressed gratitude towards the timely intervention of the police and officials, stating, "Had the police and a few officials not interfered on time, this bouncer would've hit us for refusing to sit in the away stand cause we were blocking the view for the home fans sitting in the away stand. Why were home fans seated there in the first place? @KeralaBlasters," accompanied by a video.

Read Also
AIFF Disciplinary Committee fines Kerala Blasters ₹ 4 crore for abandoning ISL tie, coach slapped...
article-image

FC Goa issues warning after this incident

This incident sheds light on a significant issue within Indian football. The lack of clear demarcation between home and away stands in most Indian Super League matches often leads to clashes between opposing supporters. A similar situation occurred in the previous season's ISL in Kochi, where FC Goa fans faced physical harm from a clash with home supporters.

Drawing lessons from such incidents, FC Goa has proactively taken measures to prevent a recurrence ahead of their upcoming home game against Kerala Blasters. In a post on social media (formerly Twitter), the ISL club urged traveling fans of Kerala Blasters to exclusively purchase tickets for the designated away stand. This strategic move aims to mitigate the potential for confrontations between rival fan groups during highly charged games.

Read Also
ISL 2023: Kerala Blasters FC File Racism Complaint Against Bengaluru FC, Express 'Deep...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara Ka Career Khatam': Fans Heartbroken As India Snub Test Veterans...

'Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara Ka Career Khatam': Fans Heartbroken As India Snub Test Veterans...

Watch: JLN Stadium Bouncer Gets Into Ugly Scuffle With Chennaiyin FC Fans For Blocking View Of...

Watch: JLN Stadium Bouncer Gets Into Ugly Scuffle With Chennaiyin FC Fans For Blocking View Of...

'I Have Not Signed Anything Yet': Rahul Dravid On Contract Extension As Team India Head Coach; Watch

'I Have Not Signed Anything Yet': Rahul Dravid On Contract Extension As Team India Head Coach; Watch

WATCH: Uganda Cricket Team Dances To 'Famous Nursery School Rhyme' After Qualifying For T20 World...

WATCH: Uganda Cricket Team Dances To 'Famous Nursery School Rhyme' After Qualifying For T20 World...

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Format Of 20-Team Competition Explained After Uganda Seal Final Spot

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Format Of 20-Team Competition Explained After Uganda Seal Final Spot