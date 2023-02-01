e-Paper Get App
Watch: Inside Jake Paul's rigorous training camp ahead of Tommy Fury showdown in Saudi Arabia

Jake Paul was left with shaky legs during a brutal training exercise in preparation for his fight with Tommy Fury.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 09:01 AM IST
article-image
Joshua George
Jake Paul puts himself throught the ringer ahead of his showdown fight with Tommy Furry. The fight which was cancelled the first time out after Tommy injured himself has been rescheduled for February 26 in Saudi Arabia.

Hostilities shared between the two is no secret, the two came face to face at Wembley arena over the weekend as things threatened to boil over.

In a fiery interview with Sky Sports the 24 yearl You Tuber said"

"I want to become a world champion. I'm going to become a world champion and these fights are all just stepping stones to get there. I'm slowly improving."

"I've sparred against world champions and done phenomenal against them, so who knows what can happen in two to three years from now when I go into my athletic prime?

"I'm starting to really, really get this sport and all aspects of it. It's really actually scary what could possibly happen.

