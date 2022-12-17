e-Paper Get App
WATCH: India players erupt in epic celebration after winning Blind cricket T20 World Cup crown for 3rd time

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 07:16 PM IST
Shailendra Bhojak
Riding on brilliant centuries from captain Ajay Kumar Reddy and Sunil Ramesh, India thrashed Bangladesh by 120 runs in the final to win their third consecutive title in the T20 World Cup for the Blind on Saturday.

After the win, the Indian players erupted in a joyous celebration.

Ramesh smashed 136 off 63 balls with the help of 24 boundaries and one six, while Reddy struck 100 off 50 balls (18X4).

The duo put on a 248-run unbeaten partnership for the third wicket to take them to a mammoth 277 for two in 20 overs after opting to bat.

Chasing the huge target, Bangladesh could only score 157 for 3 in 20 overs. Salman top-scored for Bangladesh with 77 not out.

Champions India, who remained unbeaten in the tournament, got Rs 3 lakh for the title, while Bangladesh received Rs 1.5 lakh.

Read Also
Blind T20 Cricket World Cup: Sunil Ramesh, Ajay Kumar Reddy lead India to hat-trick of titles


