Watch: Heinrich Klassen's Glovework Brilliance To Dismiss Shikhar Dhawan During PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 Clash

Shikhar Dhawan stumped out by Heinrich Klassen | Credits: Indian Premier League IPL

SunRisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klassen's brilliant glovework was on display when he stumped Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan during the IPL 2024 match between two teams at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 9.

The incident took over in the fifth over of the Punjab Kings' 183-run chase, bowled by veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Kumar delivered the ball at good line and length and Shikhar Dhawan attempted to hit the ball over the head after stepping out of the crease. However, Dhawan missed the ball and Heinrich Klassen, who was standing right behind the stumps, quickly collect the ball and removed the bails.

Interesingly, Heinrich Klassen collected the ball of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who delivered at a speed of 140 kmph.

Punjab Kings were off to a start to their run-chase after restricting SunRisers Hyderabad 182/9. The hosts were toppled to 20/3 after losing Jonny Bairstow (0), Prabhsimran Singh (4) and Shikhar Dhawan (14). Sam Curran stepped up for the team but he was dismissed for 29 at 58/4. Sikandar Raza's stay at the crease came to an end after he was removed by Jaydev Unadkat for 28 at 91/5.