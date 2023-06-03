Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan, left Manchester United in disbelief during the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. In a stunning display, Gundogan scored a historic goal that gave his team a 1-0 lead, making it the fastest goal ever recorded in the tournament's final.

The match commenced with the referee's whistle in London, and Gundogan, who recently led City to their third consecutive Premier League title, took the kickoff. He cleverly played the ball back to goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, who was positioned ahead of the usual first-choice goalkeeper, Ederson. Ortega swiftly launched the ball towards Erling Haaland, the top scorer of the Premier League season.

Haaland expertly won the header, and amidst a challenge from Kevin de Bruyne against Victor Lindelof in the air, the ball found its way to Gundogan, who was positioned 25 yards from the goal. With impressive skill and precision, Gundogan struck a magnificent volley that left Manchester United's goalkeeper, David de Gea, as a mere spectator, as the ball gracefully nestled into the corner of the net.

City continued to dominate possession after the goal, with United looking to hit their neighbours on the counterattack. In the 33rd minute had some fortune in their favour as Bruno Fernandes scored a penalty to equalised proceedings.

A handball from Jack Grealish needed referee Paul Tierney to review the onfield decisions. Fernandes with his trademark hop skip jump follow through sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to give send United 1-1 at the break.