Watch: Fans Thrilled To Get Selfies With Rohit Sharma During His Daughter’s Pre-Birthday Celebrations

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is not just one of the batsmen in the world but also one of the most humble cricketers one would ever come across.

The 36-year-old is currently spending time with his family during the international break following the World Cup 2023 Final. On Monday, Rohit was celebrating the pre-birthday of his daughter Samaira in Mumbai, who will turn 5 on 30th December.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Rohit Sharma was surrounded by some of his fans and can be seen having a small chat and clicking pictures with them.

Captain Rohit Sharma in the pre birthday celebrations of samaira 😌❤!! pic.twitter.com/Y2YbQ3KjSa — MI Fans Army™ (@MIFansArmy) December 11, 2023

Rohit Sharma shares a healthy relationship and strong bonding with his daughter Samaira and enjoys every moment with her while on international tour as well as on break.

Rohit Sharma might have decided to celebrate his daughter’s birthday earlier as he will be leading Team India in the first Test of the match series against South Africa, starting on 26th December in SuperSport Park in Centurion.

India strength and conditioning coach praises Rohit’s fitness

Team India strength and conditioning coach Ankit Kaliyar recently addressed the issue of Rohit Sharma’s issue and compared him with Virat Kohli, who is currently one of the fittest cricketers in the world.

Speaking to Times of India, Kaliyar stated that India captain has good fitness and always passes the yo-yo Test.

“Rohit Sharma is a fit player. He has good fitness. He looks a bit bulky but he always passes the Yo-Yo test. He is as fit as Virat Kohli.” he said.

“He looks like he is bulky but we have seen him on the field. His agility and mobility are amazing. He is among the fittest cricketers,” Kaliyar added.

Rohit Sharma has often been trolled over his chubby look and raised concerns over his fitness. Though the India captain is the oldest player in the squad, he is agile and quick to catch at slips and run between wickets quickly.