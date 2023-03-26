Watch: Fans raise the decibel as Virat Kohli hits practice session with RCB at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium...

The long-awaited moment was finally witnessed at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore as Royal Challengers Bangalore finally took to the field for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. Although just a training session, fans poured in to watch their favourites take part in the session.

As soon as Kohli stepped into the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, videos of the former RCB captain warming up, doing batting practise, and chatting with Australian player Glenn Maxwell surfaced on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Since regaining his form, Kohli opened up on the RCB podcast about the changes he made to his game to get back to his best. Kohli will look to replicate his international form in the upcoming season of the IPL.

"It was just about rediscovering the love for the game. That could happen when I stepped away from what was happening on the field for so long. I was trying to find ways to cope when I was exhausted. I needed to connect myself as a human first, not judge myself constantly or keep myself under scrutiny all the time."

"Staying away from the game helped me. That helped me rediscover my excitement and love for the game. When I came back, everything was an opportunity, nothing was pressure," Kohli said in a video shared by RCB.



"The results followed. I was able to play well in T20Is, ODIs, and recently in the Test series as well. I'm back to playing the way I do, there's still a lot of room to get to my best, which hopefully happens in the IPL if I get to the level I really want to play at. That would help the team," Kohli further said.