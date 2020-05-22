Watch: David Warner grooves to Akshay Kumar's 'Bala'

Warner earlier said that he will decide whether to play the Big Bash league or not based on how many matches, particularly Test matches, Australia will be playing in this season.

Warner said that this is because he doesn't want any clutter in his head about which style of batting to adopt.

"All my decisions are based around how much playing and touring I'm doing in the summer," Warner told cricket.com.au. "When I last played a game, my mindset in the next two Tests was cluttered between playing and not playing shots."

"I know that's how I play but I've reined it in a lot over the last few years and don't want to be putting myself into a situation again where I'm playing a Test match and then a T20 and then Tests again a few days later," he added.