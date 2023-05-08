WATCH: CSK captain MS Dhoni's gives insight into Virat Kohli's batting technique in dressing room

Two highly successful teams in the tournament's history, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, faced off against each other in the first match of Saturday. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals hosted Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second game of the day. The matches provided exciting cricket action for fans.

Dhoni dissects Kohli's technique

In the first match, Chennai Super Kings secured a convincing six-wicket victory over the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians. In the second game, Delhi Capitals pulled off an upset against Royal Challengers Bangalore and climbed out of the bottom spot in the league standings. Phil Salt played a masterful innings and was instrumental in Delhi's win.

Recently released video footage from the Chennai Super Kings dressing room features skipper MS Dhoni discussing Virat Kohli's game with his team. Dhoni points out a nuance in Kohli's batting style, saying, "Virat doesn't play the first ball like this. It is always here".

RCB outgunned

Kohli, who hails from Delhi, played in the second match of the day against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He scored another 50 runs and became the first player to cross the 7000-run mark in the tournament. Meanwhile, Mahipal Lomror contributed a half-century to the Royal Challengers Bangalore cause, and Faf du Plessis made 45 runs.

Despite these efforts, Royal Challengers Bangalore could not defeat Delhi Capitals, as Salt's impressive 87-run knock took the game away from them. Overall, the double-header on Saturday was a testament to the thrilling cricketing action and competitiveness that the IPL brings to the table.