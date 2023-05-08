KKR captain Nitish Rana's ADORABLE moments with wife Saachi Marwah

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 08, 2023
Nitish Rana's wife, Saachi Marwah is an award-winning interior designer and an architect based in Delhi.
Saachi started her career as an interior designer at 'Prem Nath and Associates' in 2016. Later, she established a designing company under the name, 'Saachi and Navneet Design Studio' in collaboration with Navneet Kaur.
Saachi is highly active on social media and is often seen cheering her spouse from the stands.
They started dating back in 2016 and got engaged two years later in June 2018. A year later on February 18th, 2019, the couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony.
Both Rana and Saachi are also avid fans of the football club Manchester United.
