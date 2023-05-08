KKR captain Nitish Rana's ADORABLE moments with wife Saachi Marwah

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 08, 2023

Nitish Rana's wife, Saachi Marwah is an award-winning interior designer and an architect based in Delhi.

Credits: Instagram

Saachi started her career as an interior designer at 'Prem Nath and Associates' in 2016. Later, she established a designing company under the name, 'Saachi and Navneet Design Studio' in collaboration with Navneet Kaur.

Credits: Instagram

Saachi is highly active on social media and is often seen cheering her spouse from the stands.

Credits: Instagram

They started dating back in 2016 and got engaged two years later in June 2018. A year later on February 18th, 2019, the couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony.

Credits: Instagram

Both Rana and Saachi are also avid fans of the football club Manchester United.

(Credits: Instagram