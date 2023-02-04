Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo finally nets his first goal for Al-Nassr in Saudi league

Cristiano Ronaldo finally got his Saudi campaign off and running opened after hhe scored hiis firat goal for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League in a 2-2 draw against Al Fateh on Friday. Al-Nassr received a penalty in the second injury time and Ronaldo scored to make it 2-2. It was a frustrating game for the Portuguese superstar who missed two chances to score and was dispossessed several times in the first 30 minutes. However, he kept his calm when the situation demanded and he even celebrated his first goal for the Saudi club with a trademark pose in front of the Al-Nassr fans.

Ronaldo is 𝐔𝐏 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐑𝐔𝐍𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆 🐐



He calmly converts a penalty-kick in second-half stoppage time to level on the night and open his account in Saudi Arabia 💪#RoshnSaudiLeague | #CR7𓃵 | @EnFatehclub | @AlNassrFC_EN | @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/L3tiql2DNG — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) February 3, 2023

Christian Tello pulled off a brilliant finish to hand Al Fateh the lead in the close-fought encounter but Anderson Talisca equalized for Al-Nassr just before the half time. The teams looked evenly matched for the majority of the game before Sofiane Bendebka pulled off a stunning volley as Al Fateh took the lead again. However, Ronaldo was the talisman for his side as the match finished in a 2-2 draw.

