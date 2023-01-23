Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo leaves defender in splits in superb display of skill on Al Nassr debut

e-Paper Get App
The game against Ettifaq was one of the most awaited games of the year and for one reason only, Ronaldo's debut since his astonishing $220 million a year move to Saudi Arabia

Monday, January 23, 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo made a winning debut to life in Saudi Arabia after Al Nassr defeated Ettifaq 1-0 and moved to top of the table. The game against Ettifaq was one of the most awaited games of the year and for one reason only, Ronaldo's debut since his astonishing $220 million a year move to Saudi Arabia.

Even though Ronaldo didn't score, he lifted fans of their feet in a dazzling debut. Every time Ronaldo got on the ball or found himself in the opposition box, fans cheeered and raised the decibel inside the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh.

In a hair raising moment during the game, the 38 year old deceived his marker with a fake shot only to switch the ball to his left which left the defender in splits, leaving Ronaldo time to find a pass to his temmate.

article-image

Al Nassr will next play Al Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup on 26 January which will give Ronadlo his first taste of cup football in Saudi Arabia.

