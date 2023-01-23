EPL: Eddie Nketiah’s late goal gives Arsenal 3-2 win over Manchester United, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 23, 2023
Eddie Nketiah netted twice — including a 90th-minute winner — and Bukayo Saka also scored to give Arsenal a 3-2 win over Manchester United on Sunday to maintain some breathing room atop the table
The victory keeps Arsenal five points clear of Manchester City with a game in hand and adds another big result against a top rival for Mikel Arteta’s team this season — following wins over Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham
This one came courtesy of two players — Nketiah and Sakah — who came out of the club’s Hale End academy and were 4 and 2 years old, respectively, when Arsenal last won the league 19 years ago
“You could see how badly we wanted it — for us, for our fans,” Nketiah said. “We kept pushing and pushing.”
United are the only team to have beaten Arsenal this season, and — with Alex Ferguson and David Beckham both watching on in the stands — looked set to deal Arteta’s team another blow when Lisandro Martinez equalised in the 59th minute
"Emotional, passion and a lot of quality - it doesn't get much better than that," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. "We never panicked, we kept believing."
Remarkably, Arsenal has only dropped seven points from a possible 57 by the halfway stage of the season and has just come through a tough-looking run of games against Brighton, Newcastle, Tottenham and United by taking 10 points from 12
It is Arsenal's best start to a league season and only two teams — Liverpool (in 2018-19 and 2019-20) and City (in 2017-18) — have collected more points after 19 games. With Haaland, though, there is hope for City, the defending champion
For United, it was a first league loss since Nov 6 and further halts the club’s momentum following a midweek draw against Crystal Palace. A great run before that had seen United put itself in position for a surprising title challenge, but Erik ten Hag’s team is now 11 points adrift of Arsenal, having played a game more
“It’s hard to accept when you lose in the last stage of the game,” Ten Hag said. “We made mistakes with all three goals. Normally we are better in such situations. It can’t happen.”
