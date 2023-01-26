WATCH: Cricketer Axar Patel gets married to girlfriend Meha in lavish wedding ceremony in Vadodara

India off-spinner Axar Patel got married to his fiancee Maha Patel in Vadodara on Thursday after playing a key role in the team's victory in the recent Sri Lanka series earlier this month.

Axar and Meha Patel tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in the Gujarati city with close friends and family attending his wedding.

Axar had skipped the ODI series against New Zealand due to his marriage. Pictures and videos of which are going viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The 29-year-old has been a key player in India's white-ball squads in recent times. He grabbed 4 wickets in the T20Is and ODIs against Lanka but more importantly, made useful contributions with the bat to help beat the visitors.

Axar is the second Indian cricketer to get married this week after KL Rahul, who tied the knot with Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty in Khandala on January 25.