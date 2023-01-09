e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Bangladesh Premier League umpire signals a wide despite ball hitting batter's inside-edge

The on-field umpire signalled a wide to a delivery by Mahedi Hasan despite the ball hitting the bat.

Updated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 07:51 PM IST
Yet another bizarre umpiring decision was witnessed in the Bangladesh Premier League during a match between Dhaka Dominators and Khulna Tigers in Mirpur. The on-field umpire signalled a wide to a delivery by Mahedi Hasan despite the ball hitting the bat.

The incident took place in Mahedi's third over when he bowled a short delivery outside off-stump which the batter managed to connect. But he got an inside-edge as the ball hit the ground and went behind the wicketkeeper after going through his legs.

The batters managed to take a quick single while the umpire at the non-striker's end raised his arms to signal a wide.

A shocked Mahedi Hasan started protesting but the umpire told him that he came in front of him during his delivery stride which is why he couldn't see the ball hitting the batter's inside-edge.

After several protests, the wicketkeeper tells Mahedi to move on and bowl the next ball.

The incident once again highlighted the poor standard of umpiring in the BPL, a problem which has plagued the tournament since its inception.

A recent incident took place involving Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan, who lost his cool on the umpires after an overhead delivery was not signalled a wide or no-ball by the umpire.

