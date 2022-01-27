Watch Video: Shakib Al Hasan recreates Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' gesture during Bangladesh Premier League

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has joined the likes of David Warner, Suresh Raina and Dwayne Bravo as the songs, dialogues and dance steps from Telugu blockbuster film 'Pushpa: The Rising' continued to trend among cricketers around the world. While most of the cricketers have shared videos of themselves nailing the hook-step of the movie's song 'Srivalli' - Shakib decided to copy another very popular scene from the mega hit movie with a different touch. Shakib performed Allu Arjun's iconic gesture in which he runs his hand across the chin during a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) game.

Shakib, a former Bangladesh skipper and one of the best all-rounders currently in world cricket, performed the move after claiming the wicket former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis in the Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal match.

The Fortune Barishal skipper deceived Comilla's du Plessis in the air as the batter ended up handing a simple catch to long on in sixth over. Shakib then celebrated the big wicket with Allu Arjun's gesture from his movie 'Pushpa'.

Watch Video:

Interestingly, Shakib's teammates Dwayne Bravo and Nazmul Islam too performed steps from the Allu Arjun starrer. The Caribbean all-rounder had however done the 'pushpa walk' to celebrate a wicket.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Bangladesh Premier League: Chris Gayle smashes several T20 records in the final

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 12:50 PM IST