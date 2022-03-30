Watch: Australia's Beth Mooney takes one-handed stunning catch against West Indies during semifinal of ICC Women's World Cup

Australia's Beth Mooney took a stunning catch to dimiss West Indies batter Rashida Williams for a duck during their semifinal match of the ICC Women's World Cup on Wednesday.

Social media was buzz after Mooney took the catch, with one user saying "I want to be Beth Mooney when I grow up".

Here's the catch, in two different angles:

