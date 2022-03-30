e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Watch: Australia's Beth Mooney takes one-handed stunning catch against West Indies during semifinal of ICC Women's World Cup

Watch: Australia's Beth Mooney takes one-handed stunning catch against West Indies during semifinal of ICC Women's World Cup

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 09:42 AM IST

Beth Mooney takes the catch | Photo: Twitter

Beth Mooney takes the catch | Photo: Twitter

Advertisement

Australia's Beth Mooney took a stunning catch to dimiss West Indies batter Rashida Williams for a duck during their semifinal match of the ICC Women's World Cup on Wednesday.

Social media was buzz after Mooney took the catch, with one user saying "I want to be Beth Mooney when I grow up".

Here's the catch, in two different angles:

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Bruno Fernandes scores brace to send Portugal to 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar Bruno Fernandes scores brace to send Portugal to 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 09:42 AM IST